Vernetta L. Schneider, 80, of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

She was born in Burlington on Nov. 23, 1937, to Gilbert and Lyla (nee Lehman) Vos. She spent her entire life in Burlington where she attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from St. Mary High School.

On September 1, 1956 at St. Charles Catholic Church she was united in marriage to LeRoy Schneider. Following marriage they made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. Vernetta worked as a clerical assistant at Murphy’s Products, Burlington Brass Works and Montgomery Wards. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and Mount Zion Christian Church. She belonged to several card clubs, planted flowers all over her yard and loved animals. She also enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and T-rings for her friends and family. Vernetta loved taking vacations out West and a good old-fashioned prime rib dinner. Family was very important to her, but her passion was her grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Vernetta is survived by her husband, LeRoy Schneider; children, Dawn (Mike) Lewandowski and Blane (Jackie) Schneider; grandchildren, Joe (Jessica Ciatti) Lewandowski, Keena (Justin) Vos and Britte Schneider; great-grandchild, Brooke Vos; sister, Karen (Richard) Thate; nieces, Kendra Manning and Karlie Thate; and nephew, Robert Thate. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Rusty Thate.

The family would like to thank the Merrillan EMS and Rescue of Jackson County and the police department and wardens for their prompt response and compassionate service.

Services for Vernetta will take place on Aug. 2, 2018, at 6 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be Aug. 2, 2018 from 3 to 6 p.m. A private burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

