Byron Jon Hull, 64, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at his residence on July 20, 2018.

Byron was born to William A. and Donna J. (nee Salmer) Hull in Saginaw, Mich. on March 24, 1954. He grew up in Saginaw and after high school graduation he took a job as a roofer. Byron made this kind of work his life until his retirement and wherever he moved you would always see him on a roof. He finally settled in Waterford and met the love of his life in Paulette Velva Conkle. They were married June 15, 2002, in Waukegan, Ill. Byron liked to work crossword puzzles and tinker with old cars.

Byron is survived by his son, Peter (Molly) Hull; grandchildren, Kayla, Ella, Isabel, Otis, and Nola; brother, Robyn (Cindy) Hull; dear friends, Mike (Sharon) Gillis, and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Paulette; sister, Kandy; and brother, Billy.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

