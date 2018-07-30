Marian Hess, of Union Grove, passed peacefully through the gate of heaven on July 25, 2018.

Marian was born on Aug. 22, 1926, in Newark, Ill. to Esper and Arlene Chally. She attended local schools through High School. She went on to attend North Central College in Naperville, Ill. and Northern Illinois State University in Dekalb, Ill. Marian became an elementary school teacher.

On Dec. 21, 1946 Marian married Robert Hess, Sr. and together the couple were blessed with five children: Cheryl Lynn (who died in infancy), Barry (Barb) of Middleton, Robert Jr. (Judy) of Elkhorn, Steve (Fay) of Elkhorn, and Cheryl Ann (Dale) Fluegge of Waterford.

Throughout her life Marian volunteered with many community organizations and was an active member of Calvary Community Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. Marian loved to teach all children, but was particularly fond of her grandchildren, Amy McGinnis (Curtis), Erika Hess, Callie Hess, Brian Johnson (Hannah), Daniel Hess, Brad Johnson, Brody Hess, and her great-grandchild Theodore McGinnis.

Marian is survived by her children; grandchildren; brother, Ronald Chally of Elkhorn; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents, her husband, infant daughter and brother, Everett Chally.

A memorial service for Marian will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 11 am at Calvary Community Church in Williams Bay. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will be served after the service.

Marian left this world in peace and in full assurance she was going to meet Jesus face to face. Even in her final hours, Marian continued to share the unconditional love of Christ and encouraged everyone in her presence to turn their eyes upon Jesus.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www,miller-reesman.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments