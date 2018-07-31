Michael Brody (Sickowycz) (1947 – 2018) passed away at his home in Prescott, Ariz., after battling melanoma cancer.

Mike grew up in Chicago. He was of Ukrainian descent. He served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1972. He fought in Vietnam and served during the unrest in Washington D.C. in 1968. He was awarded a Purple Heart, two Bronze Star Medals, the Air Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and other awards.

Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1981. He loved science, geography and history.

He married the love of his life, Jackie (Zarnstorff) Brody in 1990.

Mike worked at AMC/Chrysler/Renault as a mechanic, repairman, trainer, taught engine fundamentals and various other positions,

For recreation, he raced and restored classic cars, stock cars and hot rods, and collected rocks and fossils.

Mike had four children with two former wives, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A memorial event for Mike will be held on Aug. 12, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Comfort Suites Lake Geneva East, 300 E. Main St., Lake Geneva.

