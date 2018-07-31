Bella Guardiola, 13, piggybacks onto her friend Mckenzie Zelechowski, 16, for a photo taken by Mckenzie’s sister, Charli, in a field of sunflowers on the Oak Rest Farm along Highway 83 in the Town of Burlington. The picturesque field has created a buzz on social media that continues to attract photographers. Read a story about the field, it’s owners and its visitors in the Aug. 2 edition of the Burlington Standard Press. (Photo by Jason Arndt)

comments