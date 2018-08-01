By winning nearly 55 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s three-person recall election, current Town of Dover Supervisor Sam Stratton unseated controversial incumbent Mario Lena.

Stratton will now serve the remainder of Lena’s term, which expires in April 2019.

According to results posted by Town Clerk Camille Gerou, Stratton was a decisive winner with 319 votes, followed by Lena at 175 and tavern owner Dean Larsen at 90. There was a lone write-in vote.

If none of the three candidates had garnered 51 percent or more of the vote,

the top two finishers in Tuesday’s race would have advanced to a runoff in late August.

Stratton’s performance at the polls, however, rendered a second election unnecessary.

Stratton, 43, a retired police officer, said in an interview prior to the election that his experience on the Town Board during the past five years will enable him to hit the ground running as chairman.

Among the tasks Stratton will oversee as chairman at his first meeting Aug. 13 will be appointing a supervisor to fill out his vacated seat on the three-person Town Board.

