Members of the School Board on Monday fine-tuned the wording of a proposed referendum seeking voter permission to borrow $43.7 million to build a new middle school and make security and maintenance upgrades at other buildings in the Burlington Area School District.

The proposed referendum was sent back to district administration to make the suggested changes and is expected to return to the board for final approval on Aug. 13.

If that happens, the referendum would appear on the ballot during the Nov. 6 election.

The official resolution presented to the board before any changes were made Monday, read as follows:

“Shall the Burlington Area School District, Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties, Wisconsin, be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $43,655,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and improvement program consisting of: the construction of a new middle school on the Karcher Middle School site and removal of the old school building; districtwide capital maintenance, building infrastructure and site improvements; safety and security improvements at district facilities, including secure entrances; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

Prioritizing the order

During discussion, several board members expressed interest in rearranging the order in which the list of items that are part of the referendum appear. Putting security ahead of general maintenance is important to voters, they said.

Another board members suggested providing additional information about the grade configuration for the new middle school.

To read the full story and the changes the board agreed upon see Thursday’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

