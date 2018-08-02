Local all stars win state for second straight year

The City of Burlington will honor the Burlington 9-11 All Stars, who went unbeaten in the state Little League Tournament, with a parade on Friday evening.

Team members will ride through town on fire and rescue vehicles.

The parade will begin at the Menard’s parking lot at 6 p.m. and will proceed on Milwaukee Avenue to Pine Street in downtown Burlington, according to Mayor Jeannie Hefty. From there it will head south on Pine Street to Wehmhoff Square.

There will be a short ceremony at Wehmhoff Square honoring the team, Hefty said.

