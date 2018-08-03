Betty J. Zwiebel, 94, of Burlington, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

She was born in Burlington on May 25, 1924, to Leo and Regina (nee McCormack) Zwiebel. She was a lifelong resident of Burlington where she attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from Burlington High School.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper for Wisconsin Natural Gas and WE Energies. She was a member of St. Charles Parish, Burlington Professional Women’s Association and Gourmet Cooking Club. She volunteered at the Burlington Chamber of Commerce for many years. She loved reading and was an experienced world traveler, visiting every country in the world. Betty was also a choral member of the Haylofters Theatre Group and the St. Charles Catholic Church Choir.

Betty is survived by her siblings, Helen (Vern) Brook and Ruth Greco; nieces and nephews, Steve Brook, Sandy Brook, Nancy (Jim) Strehlow, Kathy (Eric) Herr, Wade (Holly) Greco, Terry (Diane) Greco and Gina Greco; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John (Dorothy) Zwiebel, Charles (Jean) Zwiebel; sister, Catherine Zwiebel; brother-in-law, Bob Greco and nieces, Susan Brook and Bonnie Seeger.

Memorials may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church.

Services for Betty will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at 2 p.m.at St. Charles Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

