Shirley J. Frank, 76, from rural Hillsboro, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Jan. 20, 1942, in Rockbridge Township to James and Rena (Snorek) Spencer. She married Larry E. Frank on Oct. 17, 1959. Shirley was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Richland Center. She worked at Bank of Burlington for nine years, Hubbard Milling for ten years, Henrietta Township for 18 years, and was secretary/treasure for Yuba Area Fire Associations for 18 years. Larry and Shirley retired to the Yuba area in 1990.

Shirley was most proud of her loving family and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by Larry, her husband of 58 years; her two sons, Michael (Tammy Martin) Frank and Stephen (Doreen Wacker) Frank all of Alaska; five grandchildren, Heather (Jimmy) Olson, Kayla (Brad) Tanner, Gabby (Justin) Sage, Stephen Frank Jr. and Spencer Frank; four great grandkids and one on the way; and her sisters and brothers, Louise Nachtigal, Velma Jean (John) Goerlitz, Janie Spencer, James (Barbara) Spencer, Robert Spencer, Ruth Ann (Warren) Mick, Marilyn (Steve) Pinkham, Sue (James) Huffman, Kathy Spencer, and Karen Spencer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marie Spencer, her in laws Earl and Emma Frank, her brothers-in-law Cullen Frank and Carl Nachtigal, and a great nephew T.J. Persinger.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Clary Memorial Funeral Home, 26777 Jelland Dr., Richland Center with Pastor Ken Halstead officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Walk with G.R.A.C.E.

Well-wishers may visit www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com.

