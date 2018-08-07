Gene Louis Behr, 68 of Wind Lake, passed away on Monday Aug. 6, 2018 at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1950, in Slayton, Minn. to Chris Peter and Lois Althea (nee Kirchner) Behr. He spent his early life on a farm in Nobles County and was a graduate of Fulda High School. Gene proudly served a four-year term with the United States Navy. After returning from service, he moved to Milwaukee where he married Kathy and raised their two sons, Brian Gene Behr and Jason Louis Behr Kathy preceded him in death in 1995. Gene was a resident of the Brookfield area from 1974 to 1996. He worked at RTE in Waukesha and Perlick Corporation in Milwaukee.

In October of 1996, he married Rita Greil. The couple lived in Wind Lake and had a daughter, Emily Florence Behr, who is currently serving at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in the Navy following in her father’s footsteps. Gene will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Rita of Waterford; children, Brian Gene (Michelle) Behr of Milwaukee, Jason Louis Behr of Milwaukee and Emily Florence Behr of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and his loving granddaughter, Kathleen Marie Behr. He is further survived by siblings, Geri (Bill) Munkel of Sioux Falls, S. D., Lyle (Debbie) Behr of Hector, Minn, and Mark (Wanda) Behr of Arlington, Texas; sisters and brothers-in-law; and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Kathy.

Visitation will be held on Saturday Aug. 11, 2018, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North Street, East Troy. Services will begin at noon in the church. Memorial, inurnment and military honors services will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family, Brian Gene Behr or Jason Louis Behr, for proper distribution to all of Gene’s favorite charities and foundation.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

