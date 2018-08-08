So what would you do if you heard a 10-year-old girl calling for help while struggling to stay afloat in the water of a fast-moving river.

Would you jump in?

That’s exactly the situation Burlington resident Tracy Carpenter encountered recently. And that’s exactly what Carpenter did – she jumped in and saved the girl from a possible drowning.

You’ll be able to read all about the rescue – through the eyes of Carpenter and the girl – in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper will be available at retail outlets throughout the area on Thursday. Subscribers will receive the newspaper with Thursday’s mail. To arrange weekly deliver at a fraction of the cost of the cover price, click on the following link: SUBSCRIBE.

This week’s edition also has stories on the City’s of Burlington’s new ordinance regulating when and where mobile food vendors will be allowed to set up business in the city as well as a preview of this weekend’s Tall Tales Music Festival.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in Thursday’s Standard Press:

REFERENDUM VOTE SET: After a failed referendum in 2017, the Burlington Area School District is gearing up for another attempt this November, asking district residents to vote on a $43.6 million package pending the board’s final approval on the official ballot resolution at a meeting on Monday.

FIELD TO CLOSE: Curious observers and frequent admirers of a popular local sunflower field have until Sunday, Aug. 12, to visit the Town of Burlington property, the owners announced last week.

RECYCLER TO REBUILD: A month after a stubborn blaze destroyed its sorting facility in the Town of Norway in Racine County, officials with John’s Disposal have plans to rebuild, but are still awaiting final damage estimates, which will likely exceed $1 million.

PRIMARY ELECTION IS TUESDAY: Local voters will face decisions in several state and areawide races in next Tuesday’s primary election. Most notably, the ballot includes races for governor, U.S. Senate and the 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

DOG DAYS: High school football practices have begun and the Burlington and Catholic Central high school teams are preparing their bids for conference championships and a shot at postseason play.

