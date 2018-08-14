Vendors will be allowed at events, in industrial areas

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Mobile food vendors will be allowed to operate in the City of Burlington under specific conditions approved by the Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting.

Those conditions include paying an annual permit fee of $250 and restrictions upon where mobile food vendors will be allowed to conduct business in the community. Food trucks will still be allowed, however, at special events – such as festivals – under the ordinance.

The council decided on the annual fee, which had initially been $50, after city officials assessed the average price of permits in all Wisconsin municipalities and the average fee of similar-sized communities.

Additionally, after receiving feedback from local restaurant owners, the council opted to restrict mobile food vendors to industrial parks.

Mobile food vendors, according to the newly created ordinance, are allowed to sell their food on the south side of Industrial Drive between Brookview and Krift avenues.

Other areas include a cul-de-sac at the end of Blackhawk Drive in the Burlington Manufacturing and Office Park.

As discussed in previous meetings, the council believed industrial parks were a viable option, considering employees at these businesses only have a short lunch break.

Although there are restrictions, mobile food vendors can still secure a permit for other areas, if they are part of a special event approved by the Common Council.

To read the full story see the Aug. 9 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

