Werner “Hans” Von Gunten went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 11, 2018. He was born in Switzerland and always dreamed of coming to America.

He came to America when he was 23 years old. He lived on a farm for a few years, and later became employed by J.W. Peters for 32 years.

He married Bernice Slack in 1971. After marriage, they resided in Lyons before moving to Burlington.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Service will follow at 1 p.m..

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

