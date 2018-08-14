Robert K. “Mickey” Clements, 87, died comfortably and peacefully on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.

Mickey spent most of his life in Waterford, growing up in a one-room shack on Loland Drive just off Hwy 83, with his parents Robert K. and Selma Carolina (nee Knutson) Clements. He graduated from Waterford High School in 1948. Less than a year later, as a star pitcher for Mukwonago in the Wisconsin Land O’ Lakes League, Mickey was invited to join the Brooklyn Dodgers minor league team in Ponca City, Okla. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was an over 30 year employee of the Pabst Brewing Company in Milwaukee.

Mickey is survived by his son, Tony, and Tony’s partner Rob Hancock; step-sons, Mike (Linda) Goff and Chuck (Jody) Goff; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many, many dear friends and neighbors who were there for him over the years, including his close friends, Joe Huelskamp and Sam Winker. He is also thankful for the great folks at the Wisconsin Veterans Home who not only took care of him for the last year, but also became dear friends. “Thank you, Dear.”

Come Celebrate and raise a glass to Mick! A party for Mickey will be held Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford. Buffet Dinner, Beer, Soda, and Cake are on Mick. Please help spread the word!

A Go Fund Me page has been set up in honor of Mickey’s love of Baseball: https://www.gofundme.com/mickey-clements-for-the-rivermen

His gravestone at the Caldwell Cemetery includes his hope for all his friends and family: “Let It Be”.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

