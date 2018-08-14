Glenn “Chief” Jante, 87, of Burlington passed away on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at his home.

Glenn was born to Erwin E. and Nellie K. Jante in Milwaukee. He was married to Elsie C. Laursen on August 9, 1952. Glenn was a resident of Burlington for 82 years and graduated from Burlington High School. He enjoyed a long career as a Route 3 rural letter carrier for the Burlington Post Office. Glenn was a proud Korean War Veteran and a member of the American Legion in Burlington. He was also a member of the Burlington Masonic Lodge and Tripoli Shrine.

Glenn was the beloved husband to his wife of 66 years, Elsie; loving father to daughter, Marcia Jante (Lou Nielsen); sons, Larry (Becky) and Jim (Charmaine); and proud grandfather to Alaina and Linsy.

Services will be on Saturday Aug. 25, 2018, at Cross Lutheran Church in Burlington. Visitation at 10 a.m. will be followed by a service at 1 a.m. A reception will follow the service. A private interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove.

Memorials to Cross Lutheran Church, Aurora At Home Hospice Care or Burlington Masonic Lodge High School Scholarship program are appreciated.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

