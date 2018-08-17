James William Karczewski, 54, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. He was born on Feb. 22, 1964, in Newfoundland, Canada, to Elmer and Shirley (Poisl) Karczewski. Jamie graduated from Immaculata High School in Leavenworth, Kan., and earned his Pharmacy degree from The University of Kansas – Lawrence in 1987. Jamie loved the outdoors, camping and snowmobiling in Wyoming, boating on Canyon Lake, and driving his motorcycle or his convertible. His main love was his family. He took any opportunity he could to surprise his parents, siblings, or nieces and nephews with a visit, whether announced or unannounced. Jamie’s family included those he worked with, the children he charmed as Santa, and anybody interested in having fun. Jamie also had a tremendous love for his faith that he shared in every interaction he had.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Karczewski; father in law, Allen Sallade; and sister in law, Mary “Salty” Stewart. James is survived by his wife, Kathleen Sallade-Karczewski; son, Jeremiah Karczewski and wife Elizabeth; daughter, Sierra Karczewski and fiancé Preston; father, Elmer Karczewski and wife Helen; brothers, Jerry, Daryl, and Dan; sisters, Sandy, Cheryl, Gloria, and Marilou; mother in law, Marty Sallade; four brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 20523 Huebner Road, San Antonio, Texas. Father Lorenzo Hatch will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Discovering Rylan Foundation to bring Santa to homebound children at discoveringrylan.org.

Porter Loring Mortuary North of San Antonio, Texas, is serving the family.

