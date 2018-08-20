Project to take up to six months, officials say

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Construction on a planned Casey’s General Store on Dodge Street in the City of Burlington could begin within the next two months, according to the company’s Vice President of Marketing Michael Richardson.

Casey’s plans to construct a 4,600-square-foot store with a fuel canopy, eight fuel islands, two underground fuel storage tanks, along with 47 parking spaces on the 1.64-acre parcel at 100-124 Dodge St.

Additionally, the plan calls for three driveways, two along Adams Street and the other on Dodge Street.

The company plans to add landscaping, including two planting beds on South Dodge Street, trees and shrubs on the northern and eastern property lines and a planting bed around an Adams Street monument sign.

Richardson, who indicated construction could take four to six months, said his company’s construction department is nearing completion of its bidding process.

“It was released to construction on (May 24),” he said. “They are just wrapping up their bidding process.”

Included in the bidding process, according to Richardson, is the demolition and cleanup of the existing structure – the former Murphy Farm Products building – at 100 Dodge Street.

“Once that is completed and a signed approval is received we will begin construction,” Richardson said.

He said construction could start in 30-45 days.

If construction starts in early October, at the latest, it will be eight months since Casey’s garnered needed approvals from both the Common Council and Plan Commission.

