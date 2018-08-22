“Mickey” Larraine Ehlers, 84, with her family by her side went home early Sunday morning, Aug. 19, 2018, to join her late husband Ronald “Ron” Ehlers in their next chapter. She was born on April 14, 1934, in the sunny town of Bear River, Minn. to the late Albert and Stella (nee Mishaw) Newman.

Mickey was one of 12 children and prided herself on maintaining close relationships with all of her siblings and their families throughout their lives. She married the love of her life Ronald in 1955 and spent the majority of her life in the town of Burlington. She loved to watch her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up, while also making many lifelong friends and “adopting” a whole bunch of neighborhood grandkids. Mickey enjoyed spending time with and spoiling all her family and friends with every weekend backyard pool parties and cookouts where countless memories were made.

Mickey will be lovingly remembered by her children, Randy Ehlers, Kim Ehlers and Donna Ryan; grandchildren, Shelley (Art) Sparks, Tara Ehlers, Deana (David) Dion, Christopher Ryan, and Tia (Jason) Marchand; great grandchildren, Samantha (Jason) Miller, Chrystal Sparks, Ian Ehlers, Alexandra Banks, Hannah Petterson, Bria Dion, Dayten Halula, Taylor Thrift, Connor Ehlers, Alexander Halula, Logan Ryan, Daniel Dion, Caleb Thrift, and Aiden Thrift; and great-great granddaughter, Bella Bixby. She is also survived by her siblings, Dorothy “Dot” (Richard) Haugan, Kathy “June” (Bill) Whitlock, Gary “Mike” (Linda) Newman, Ronald “Ole” (Carol) Newman, and Lyndie (Shorty) Newman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins that she loved dearly.

Mickey is now reunited with her siblings, Veda (Richard) Mohler, Elwood “Bub” (Faith) Newman, Harold “Harly” (June) Newman, Venera “Tiny” (Gene) Bulduc, Verla “Tudy” (Earl) Dorrington, Warren “Pat” (June) Newman, and Terrance “Shorty” Newman; and the many loved ones who have passed before her.

The family plans for a private celebration of her life.

The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

