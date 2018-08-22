A Rochester man is charged with reckless injury and endangerment after he allegedly stabbed his mother at their home Saturday.

The man, 41, who at one point swung a machete at his mom, according to the criminal complaint, told investigators he had been on an alcohol drinking bender and hadn’t slept in seven days prior to the attack.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

Changes in structure and staffing could come to the Burlington Area School District music department should the community vote in favor of the referendum package on Nov. 6. Those changes have raised concerns for teachers, parents, and Music Matters, a non-profit group that promotes youth music within the school district.

Instead of one proposed restaurant, there could be two at the site of the current Heavenly Cup Coffee in the Fox River Plaza at 1054 Milwaukee Ave., after the Common Council approved an amended certified survey map at Tuesday's meeting.

Mary Brensinger has fitted many customers with comfortable shoes in her 34 years as owner of Burlington Footwear. Her tenure in the shoe business will end on Saturday, when she will close the downtown Burlington store, which has held closeout sales throughout the month.

As the City of Burlington regains control of a blighted property on Pine Street from Racine County, the next step for the Common Council is to decide what its best use will be, according to City Administrator Carina Walters. The dilapidated property at 617 N. Pine St., which includes several apartments, was transferred to Racine County after the property owner became delinquent on property taxes.

Both the Burlington High School and Catholic Central High School football teams kicked off the season in impressive style last week, adding fuel to the fire of lofty hopes for the 2018 season.

