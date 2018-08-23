Changes to original proposal approved by city

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Instead of one proposed restaurant, there could be two at the site of the current Heavenly Cup Coffee in the Fox River Plaza at 1054 Milwaukee Ave., after the Common Council approved an amended certified survey map at Tuesday’s meeting.

The certified survey map, which had been authorized at the Aug. 7 Plan Commission meeting, involves redeveloping the land into a 6,200-square-foot multi-tenant building.

GMX Real Estate Group, LLC, which initially proposed two retail units and one restaurant unit, now plans to have one of the three units equipped with a drive-through and dedicated drive-up lane along with two outdoor patios to accommodate restaurants.

At earlier meetings, city officials said the developers have prominent national business planned for one of the restaurant spaces, but plans have remained a secret.

On June 12, when the original certified survey map was approved, the proposed development needed variances and easements involving signs, parking and landscaping.

At the time of the approval, the development would have 22 percent landscape ratio, 3 percent less than city code.

Two months later, at the Aug. 7 Plan Commission meeting, the amendment further reduced the landscape ratio, dropping it to 18 percent.

The reason, according to city planner Tonya Fonseca on Aug. 7, is to accommodate more space needed for two restaurants instead of one as originally planned.

