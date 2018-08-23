Demons open home season tonight at BHS

My favorite question to ask when analyzing high school football, just like any good student, is what did we learn?

Week 1 has come and gone, and it told us a few very important things about the area.

The most glaring is that Lake Geneva Badger is behind the curve and hasn’t shown any of its usual dominant signs, at least not yet.

No fear, Badger fans, Matt Hensler’s system takes time to perfect, but there’s no doubt the experience level is down.

This could result in a wide-open Southern Lakes Conference, one that Badger has won the previous three seasons.

In Waterford, Adam Bakken continues to laud his team to a point where he’s downright giddy in phone conversations.

Bad experiences with team from the last few years had him down at times, but he claims this fall’s roster has him rejuvenated and eager to come to work every day.

The most impressive team from the season opener was by far the Burlington Demons.

New quarterback Dalton Damon looked like a seasoned veteran, Nick Webley’s hard work is paying off in dominant fashion and an overall combination of talent, speed and determination could make for a special year on McCanna Parkway.

Union Grove showed defensive fortitude with three takeovers in a Thursday victory at Greenfield. The Broncos, along with Badger, are still in a quarterback competition with two viable candidates.

Finally, the most thrilling game was in Kenosha, where Wilmot stunned host Bradford, 22-19, in a four-overtime instant classic.

After Kenosha settled for a field goal, Austin Norton pounded a one-yard game-winning score.

On the flip side, Waterford suffered a 24-0 dud at home to Division 1 powerhouse Franklin, and Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien both fell, but only by one touchdown each.

Westosha was also trounced, 28-6, by Racine Case, not exactly the cream of the city’s football crop.

In other Southern Lakes Newspapers action, East Troy and Palmyra-Eagle rolled to victory, while Whitewater and Big Foot were thumped.

Catholic Central eeked out a 15-11 win, its first since 2016.

The Toppers have turned things around after having to cancel last season after an 0-6 start.

So we’re back with more nonconference action in Week Two, and I’ll be making game predictions with insightful, yet comical banter about games and other stuff.

A lot of it won’t be funny, so don’t get too excited.

My prediction column began in 2013, and it’s been a marginally local success, as it tends to evoke reactions from the masses.

I will be fair, honest and fun, and at times I may say a crass comment or two.

Just know my heart is in the right place, I want success for your kid, even if I point out past failures, and I care.

Hey, I’m a dad of a 4-year-old, and I am starting to “get it,” so don’t pass judgment, even though it may seem like I am.

Exactly.

Ha, let’s get on with the show, the wonderful, exciting and entertaining Mike Ramczyk Predictions Palooza!

High School Football Predictions

Last week: 8-4

This season: 8-4

Game of the Week

Thursday

Racine Horlick (1-0) at Burlington (1-0), 7 p.m.

Three years removed from “Racial-gate,” or whatever you want to call Horlick coach Brian Fletcher’s controversial comment that ignited online battles, the Demons and Rebels are stronger than ever.

Last year, with Burlington quarterback Nick Klug out with injury, Grant Tully nearly led the Demons to victory at Horlick Field before Racine pulled away in the second half.

This year, in the Demons’ home opener, an impressive offensive line should be able to create holes against a Division 1 D-line, and I believe Dalton Damon’s performance against South Milwaukee was no fluke.

Burlington will avenge last year’s loss behind big plays and domination in the trenches.

A victory over the highly-touted Rebels will do wonders for the Demons’ confidence entering the Southern Lakes Conference season Sept. 1 against Union Grove.

PREDICTION: Burlington 30, Racine Horlick 21

Other area predictions

Catholic Central 44, Living Word Lutheran 13

Waterford 33, Kenosha Indian Trail 7

Lake Geneva Badger 24, Kenosha Bradford 22

East Troy 45, Whitewater 8

Mukwonago 27, Kettle Moraine 0

Franklin 41, Wilmot 25

Union Grove 19, Racine St. Cat’s 18

Elkhorn 20, Lakeside Lutheran 6

Palmyra-Eagle 49, Waterloo 40

Delavan-Darien 31, Milwaukee North 0

Beloit Turner 40, Big Foot 20

