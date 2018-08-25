Some concerned about new grade configuration

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

Big changes could come to the Burlington Area School District music department should the community vote in favor of the referendum package on Nov. 6.

Those changes have raised concerns for teachers, parents, and Music Matters, a non-profit group that promotes youth music within the school district.

The referendum, officially approved by the School Board last week, asks the community to vote for the construction of a new, sixth- through eighth-grade configuration middle school on the present Karcher Middle School site, in addition to districtwide maintenance, improvements to buildings and school sites, security improvements, and the acquisition of furnishings, fixtures, and equipment, all for $43.6 million.

The new middle school configuration would change the grade structure of Cooper, Lyons, Waller, and Winkler elementary schools, and what is now Dyer Intermediate School, to a kindergarten through fifth-grade configuration, causing a separation within the fifth and sixth grade BASD music programs such as band, choir, and orchestra.

“So far, the board has assured us that they are looking for a solution,” said Rebecca Ivkovich, BASD music teacher and Music Matters teacher liaison.

“I think from the very beginning we made a point to address the board, letting them know that this is a problem that needs solving,” she said.

To read the full story see the Aug. 23 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments