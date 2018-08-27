Charles W. Kalmes, lifelong resident of Skokie, Ill., and longtime member of the Burlington community, died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

Charlie joyfully celebrated his 100th birthday this summer at his Browns Lake residence with his loving family and friends. It was a wonderful celebration of a life so well lived. Charlie was employed by the Skokie School District 68 for over 35 years as Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds where he was directly responsible for the building and maintenance of their four schools. It was a career he loved. In his retirement years, he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, family and friends. Incredibly friendly and sincerely interested, no one remained a stranger to Charlie. He was generous and loving to all who knew him.

Charlie is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Irene (nee Turski.) He will be forever missed by his beloved children, Natalie (Phil Dandino), Nadine Kalmes, and Renee (Rick Nelson); his cherished grandchildren, Christopher (Moira), Jessica (Andrew), Gregory, Corrine, Meghan, and Katherine; his delightful great grand babies, Clifford, Paige, Evelyn and Isla; his devoted sister Marge Wehlage, brother in law Jack Conrad, numerous nieces and nephews; and his many caring friends.

Charlie wished to be an active participant in his celebration of life by enjoying his 100th birthday with family and friends. He respectively requested that his final arrangements be simple, and he wished to thank everyone who celebrated his birthday with him. You made him such a happy man.

A Mass will be celebrated in Charlie’s honor on Sept. 1, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., at St Charles Church, 440 Kendall St., in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burlington Hospice, c/o Aurora Health Care Foundation (www.aurorahealthcarefoundation.org), 950 N. 12th St., Suite A511, Milwaukee, WI, 53233.

The family is being served by Haben Funeral Home. Well-wishers may visit www.habenfuneral.com.

