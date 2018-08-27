For all intents and purposes right now, the high school football area belongs to Burlington High School senior wide receiver Nick Webley (9). The 6-foot-3 offensive weapon caught three touchdown passes and totaled seven grabs for 151 yards in a 35-21 thumping of Racine Horlick Thursday in Burlington. Junior quarterback Dalton Damon was masterful, with 225 passing yards (18-24) and four touchdown tosses, including a game-clinching slant to Lucas Zasada with 8:12 left to seal the deal. Burlington outscored Horlick 21-7 in the second half. The Demons are 2-0 and open up Southern Lakes Conference action Friday night at Union Grove. Stay tuned to Thursday’s Burlington Standard Press and www.myracinecounty.com for more on area football including coverage of the Catholic Central football team, which lost, 41-21, at Living Word Lutheran Saturday afternoon. (Jake Hill/SLN)
