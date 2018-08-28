Community State Bank presented a $750 donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus for its Unleash the Potential campaign.

The campaign is an effort to help raise funds to build a new Wisconsin Humane Society Racine facility. The proposed facility will feature additional workspace and housing for animals, as well as a dedicated veterinary space.

“I’m very passionate about what the Wisconsin Humane Society does for the communities of southeast Wisconsin,” said Community State Bank Market President Steve Donovan. “After touring the current facility, I am in awe of how little space our Racine campus currently has to serve our communities. As a resident of Racine, I know we can help them.”

The Racine campus is operating in a building that was originally constructed as a potato barn. Because of the lack of space and appropriate animal housing, the Humane Society has also rented a 1,000-square-foot trailer for the past four years to help accommodate the number of animals in its care.

“We are funded through the generous support of community-minded companies, foundations, and caring individuals,” said vice president of development for the Wisconsin Humane Society, Jenny Nimtz Mueller. “It’s donations like those from Community State Bank that will make this vision a reality for Racine’s animals and the people who love them. We are truly grateful.”

The Unleash the Potential Campaign kicked off in November and will continue to run until the campus has raised enough funds to meet its $5.4 million goal, which will be used to begin constructing the new facility.

“I encourage others to do everything they can to make this possible for our Racine Campus,” said Donovan. “Whether it’s through making a donation, taking a tour of the current facility or spreading awareness, every effort counts. Let’s make this happen for our friends at WHS.”

More information about the Wisconsin Humane Society can be found or donations made by visiting www.WiHumane.org.

