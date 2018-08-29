Organization seeks to support young mothers, end roadside abandonment of infants

Kathy Kohl, owner of KK Photography on Main Street in Waterford, has a Kenya store inside her studio that carries products handmade in Africa to raise money for Infinitely More Life, a charity that is saving lives of pregnant girls around the world.

Kohl spoke Aug. 25 in Pennsylvania at the “I am Enough in Christ” conference to share what is happening in Kenya and help with sponsorships for the girls living at Mercy’s Light: House of Hope pregnancy crisis center in Kenya. The center opened Aug. 1 in Mombasa, Kenya.

Mercy’s Light: House of Hope houses girls who are kicked out of their homes and schools. Some are sent to prison by their own parents out of spite and shame. Most are left on the street starving with nowhere to go for questions or help. Out of desperation, the newborn babies are being left on the side or the road or in pit latrines to die. Mercy’s Light is the first of its kind pregnancy crisis center center in Kilifi County to help the girls.

Infinitely More Life provides financial, spiritual, psychological, medical, educational and social support for women and girls in reproductive health crisis, prioritizing girls who are pregnant as the result of sexual trauma. The crisis center will offer shelter for pregnant girls and their babies and empower residents with psychological healing and income-generating skills.

Moms with babies will be allowed to stay up to three years. When they leave, a businesses will have already been started to support themselves and their children.

Infinitely More Life is the sole source of support for Mercy’s Light: House of Hope. It has fundraisers throughout the year including Family Fest for Kenya on Oct. 13 with a 5K/10K run and walk on Milwaukee’s lakefront.

