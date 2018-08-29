In its inaugural year, the Burlington Community Aquatic Center prospered and far exceeded expectations, with a reported attendance of more than 38,000.

That figure is all the more impressive when compared to the final year of the former pool, which produced fewer than 5,000 visits.

Aquatic Center Director Jeanne Otter discusses the banner year at the new facility and also, in a separate story, addresses the late summer staffing issues that force the pool to close for the final week of August.

POLICE SEGEANT RESIGNS: A City of Burlington police sergeant under investigation for misconduct resigned from the department, which leaves it without a K9 handler for the second time in about a year. Police Chief Mark Anderson said the department is conducting a search for a new partner for K9 Zander.

Although a fire destroyed more than a dozen trucks, along with its warehouse, Gleason Redi-Mix officials said an Aug. 22 blaze did not disrupt business operations.

Eve Dahl, 10, who is thriving with the help of her service dog, Finn, is paying it forward by raising funds for a service dog agency with some help from her friends on the Burlington High School cheerleading squad.

Burlington Area School District residents on Monday approved a tax levy for the 2018-19 school year that is 10.3 percent lower than the previous levy. That, Superintendent Peter Smet told those gathered for the district's annual meeting at Burlington High School, will result in lower property taxes for the BASD portion of most residents' annual tax bills.

Burlington Demons senior wide receiver Nick Webley has posted some impressive numbers through the first two weeks of the season. In last week's win over Racine Horlick, he caught seven passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

