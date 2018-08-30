Decision on misconduct charges due later this week, D.A. says

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

A City of Burlington police sergeant under investigation for misconduct resigned from the department, which leaves it without a K9 handler for the second time in about a year.

Police Chief Mark Anderson said the department is conducting a search for a new partner for K9 Zander.

Matthew Baumhardt, of Salem Lakes, was on paid administrative leave from Aug. 1 until his resignation on Aug. 23.

Baumhardt, a member of the department since 2011, faced allegations of sexual harassment, neglect of duty, unbecoming conduct and non-conformance to Law related to a July 29 incident.

The incident sparked an internal investigation by the City of Burlington Police Department.

Additionally, according to Anderson, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department handled a related criminal investigation.

Baumhardt, jail records show, was taken into custody on Aug. 2 by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on potential felony misconduct charges, and was released a short time later.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office is still reviewing the case, according to deputy district attorney Angelina Gabriele.

“The case is still under review,” she said on Tuesday. “I expect to make a charging decision by the end of this week.”

