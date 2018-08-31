Philip H. Harris, 72, of Waterford, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, with his loving family at his side after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Phil was born to Robert and Nancy (nee Haynes) Harris in Lansing, Mich. He was a graduate of Traverse City High School and attended Northwestern College for two years. He served one year of active service in the United States Coast Guard, and returned to Michigan Coast Guard Reserves while attending and obtaining his bachelors degree in business at Ferris State University.

On June 5, 1971, Phil married the love of his life, Claudia Lynn Jewell. Together they raised three children and lived in the Minneapolis and Racine areas for a while, then settled for the past 40 years on their ranch in Waterford. He was retired from J.I. Case Corporation in Racine as a National Sales Director for traveling salesman of industrial equipment. He was a proud Packer Fan and a member of Community United Methodist Church in Waterford. Phil and Claudia resided several retired winters in Florida, where they enjoyed the company of her mother and all their Florida friends.

Phil was very proud of their ranch, the country life that he and Claudia shared for so many years. He took pleasure in mowing the lawn, painting the fence, trimming trees, feeding the horses, or just hanging out by the fire pit with a Miller Lite and friends. Phil’s love and devotion for his family and spending time with them was his utmost joy. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Phil is survived by his three children, Alex of Kearneysville, W.Va., Melissa of Los Angeles, and Danielle of Waterford; grandchildren, Tim, Justin, Taylor, and Cole; great-grandchild, Gabriel; his mother, Nancy Harris; sisters, Cindy Hopkins, and Libby (Hal) Brost; mother-in-law Vada Jewell and sister-in-law, Barbara Jewell.

He was preceded in death by his dear wife Claudia, father Robert, daughter-in-law Tina, father-in-law “Buck”, and brothers-in-law Brent and Robert.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 455 South Jefferson Street, Waterford, Wisconsin. Services will begin at 6 p.m. A reception at Bruno’s will follow services.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the family, checks payable to “Danielle Harris” for distribution to Phil’s favorite charities and the local Boy Scout Troop.

The family wishes to thank all the family and friends for their prayers and concerns during this difficult time, Aurora at Home Hospice, and especially would like to thank the Boy Scout troop that helped finish one of Phil’s last wishes – Repair and paint the fence!

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

