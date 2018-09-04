David C. Wheaton, 62, of East Troy, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

He was born in Stoughton on Aug. 7, 1956, to Dr. Robert and Mary Alice Wheaton. He spent his early life in Burlington, where he graduated from Burlington High School in 1974. He later moved to East Troy in the early 1990’s.

David was an amazing musician who played many instruments, but the bass guitar was a favorite. He started playing at 10, by 14 playing in his first band, The Pine Street Trolley, Burli, and was in the house band, Quantum Leap at City Slickers in Lake Geneva in the 1980’s. Multiple bands followed. He played at the Summerfest venue multiple times, playing at the Miller Jazz Tent where he opened for John Fogerty, formerly of Credence Clearwater Revival and later being a bassist with him. He was a card carrying union musician and played with Chuck Berry when he needed a bassist. He could play anything with anyone. Music was an integral part of his life. He was very generous to everyone he met and had a great sense of humor and a quirky personality.

David is survived by his mother, Mary Alice Wheaton; his children, Crysta (Adam) Wolter and Chandra (Matt) Price; grandchildren, Chloe and Espen Wolter, and Georgia and Grant Price; fiance, Holly Wurtsbaugh; his siblings, Doug, Jules and Karen; Aunt Connie and cousins, Susan (Larry), Nancy (Jim) and Pam. He was preceded in death by his father in March of 2018.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family addressed to Crysta Wolter would be appreciated.

Services for David will be held at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 at 6 p.m. Relatives and friends may visit with the family 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

