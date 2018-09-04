Thomas J. O’Neill, 67, of Genoa City, passed away Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

He was born in Burlington on Oct. 8, 1950, to John and Anna (nee Flemming) O’Neill. He spent his young life in Burlington where he attended Burlington area schools.

On May 20, 2005, in Las Vegas, he was united in marriage to Jackie (nee Schmelzer) O’Neill. Following marriage, they made their home in Genoa City. Tom worked in telecommunications for AT&T and technical support for Wag-Aero. After retiring from Wag-Aero, Tom worked part-time for Knots 2U. He loved fishing and was an accomplished pilot and built several of his own airplanes. He also loved his dogs Cole, Buddy, Sadie and Grace. Tom served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1971.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jackie; siblings, Kathleen (Gene) Morgan, John (Mary) O’Neill, Daniel (Ann) O’Neill and Robert (Julie) O’Neill; mother-in-law, Janice Schmelzer; sisters-in-law, Kim (Vince) Audetat and Sue Hawley; many loving nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Roger Schmelzer.

The family would like to thank all his friends and family, and the doctors and staff at both the Vitas Inpatient Hospice Lutheran Home and at the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Hospital

Per Tom’s wishes, private services will be held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

