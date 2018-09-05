By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Burlington Co-op girls high school swim team won one event Aug. 23 at the Southern Conference Relays at Whitewater High School, but the Demons went home with a bigger prize.

The squad won the meet by one point over rival Badger Co-op.

The Demons swim Saturday in an invitational at Shorewood High School.

Burlington Co-op is made up of swimmers from Burlington, Burlington Catholic Central, Union Grove and Waterford High Schools.

Badger Co-op is made up of swimmers from Lake Geneva Badger, Westosha Central, Wilmot, Union Grove, Big Foot and Williams Bay.

Burlington Co-op beat Badger Co-op 402-401.

Samantha Reesman, Ashley Maier, Keri Schildt and Megan Schultz won the 400-yard breaststroke relay (5:19.15) for Burlington Co-op.

Brianna Smith, Maier, Amanda Richards and Schultz finished second in the 400 individual medley relay (4:36.05) and Richards, Libby Slauson, Schultz and Smith finished second in the 1,000 freestyle crescendo relay (11:14.53).

Maier, Sydney Lueth, Emma Langley and Slauson finished second in the 200 butterfly relay (2:01.54) and Smith, Paige Tello, Langley and Richards finished second in the 400 backstroke relay (4:28.47).

Last season turned into a banner campaign for Burlington Co-op. The squad went undefeated in SLC dual meets (7-0), won the conference and a sectional title and sent three swimmers to state.

Seniors Langley from Burlington and Paige Betthauster (Union Grove); juniors Smith (Waterford), Slauson (Waterford), Lueth (Union Grove), Reesman (Waterford) and Izzy Craig (Catholic Central); and Richards, a sophomore from Waterford, are the Demons’ returning letter winners.

“This year will be a fun year, with a new set of faces,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “I’m excited to see what they can add to the team.”

Jones is in her 10th season as the Burlington Co-op coach, and said the leadership and experience provided the team’s upperclassmen will be a strength.

