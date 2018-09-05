Steven E. Calkins, 65, of Phelps, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 at Lakeland Health Care Center.

Steve was born in Topeka, Kan. on March 16, 1953, to Donald and Sylvia (nee Taber) Calkins. He spent his early life in Harveyville, Kan. and Burlington. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1971. He spent many years working in the construction industry. He retired from Ketterhagen Memorials in 2009.

On April 25, 1998, Steve was united in marriage to Jackie (nee Baron) Kerkoff. They made their home in Burlington. They built their retirement home and moved to Phelps in 2010. He was a board member of the Phelps Snowmobile Club. He loved riding his BMW motorcycle, enjoyed trap shooting, golfing, hunting, playing pickle ball and spending time with his family and friends.

Steve is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, Sarah, Evan (Chelsea) and Ryan (Karly) Calkins; eight grandchildren and brother, Joe Calkins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. (www.stjude.org)

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018 at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at St. Mary Parish Cemetery.

A memorial gathering will take place in Phelps at a later date.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

