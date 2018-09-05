He allegedly had sex with drunken woman while on duty

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Former City of Burlington police Sgt. Matthew Baumhardt is accused of having sex while on duty with an intoxicated woman he was supposed to be helping, according to charges filed this week in Racine County Circuit Court.

A special prosecutor from the Kenosha County district attorney’s office filed formal charges Tuesday against Baumhardt, who resigned amid an internal investigation on allegations of misconduct.

Baumhardt, 30, of Salem Lakes, is charged with two counts of felony third-degree sexual assault and one count of felony misconduct while on duty related to the July 29 incident, according to a criminal complaint.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Sept. 13 in Racine County Circuit Court.

Baumhardt, placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1, resigned from the department on Aug. 23.

The victim, according to the criminal complaint, told investigators Baumhardt coerced her into having sexual intercourse in exchange for a ride home.

Baumhardt denied the allegations and said he was “blackmailed” into having sex with the woman, the complaint states.

