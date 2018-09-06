Now that City of Burlington police Sgt. Matthew Baumhardt has resigned amid criminal sexual assault charges, what will become of the city’s K9 patrol unit?

City reporter Jason Arndt answers that question in a front-page story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The K9 unit was re-started in early 2017 but has since suffered a series of setbacks, including the death initial handler, officer Tanner Kitelinger, and the departure of his most recent handler, Baumhardt.

Chief Mark Anderson says his department remains committed to the program – and current dog, Zander – and expects to name a replacement for Baumhardt this month.

That story, and the details of the assault charges against Baumhardt, lead this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper will be at retail outlets and delivered to subscribers Friday – a day later than usual this week due to the Labor Day holiday.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

Less than a month after clearing a final hurdle, Wendy Lynch and Stephanie Heft are ready to revitalize a downtown parcel of land, where a former furniture store once stood. Lynch, the operator of Mercantile Hall at 425 Pine St., along with her co-founder, Heft, plan to demolish the adjacent building – which, like Mercantile Hall, is owned by Shad Branen – and turn the parcel into a courtyard with materials preserved from the historic structure. VARIANCE GRANTED: The Burlington Common Council, faced with slippery slope, decided on a 5-2 vote to grant a petition to delay required installation of a handicap-accessible restroom for 2 Fancie Gals at Tuesday's meeting. The owners of the resale shop, however, have less than five years to construct a restroom and were encouraged to apply for tax credits to finance the project.

A large-scale railroad siding project to connect little-used Calumet Street to the Bridge Street overpass in Burlington remains on schedule, according to a Canadian National Railway official. STATE GOALS: It's understandable that expectations are high for the Burlington boys varsity volleyball squad. After all, the guys are coming off an undefeated conference season and a sectional final appearance. This year's goal is clear: Make it to the state tournament.

