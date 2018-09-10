Kickers keep winning

By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Waterford overcame a second-half deficit and won 3-2 Sept. 4 in non-conference boys high school soccer match at Waukesha North.

The Wolverines beat Milwaukee South Division 3-0 Aug. 3 in a non-conference match at Waterford.

Waterford opened Southern Lakes Conference play Thursday at Wilmot. The Wolverines play a SLC match Sept. 11 at Delavan-Darien.

Coach Dan Prailes said Waterford trailed North 1-0 in the second half with 55 minutes elapsed in the match.

After North’s opening salvo the match turned into a back-and-forth-affair.

“We tied the score at the 60-minute mark on a beautiful shot by Jack DeGreef,” Prailes said. “North went ahead 2-1 at the 75-minute mark on a 30-yard dart by Mason McCarthy.”

The Wolverines (4-1) tied the match at 2-2 when Jace Kuepper scored on a corner kick in the 82nd minute.

Prailes said the two sides fighting for every possession over the final eight minutes for regulation.

Prailes said Kuepper gained an edge in the 18-yard box with 10 seconds left in regulation, was pulled down going for a cross, and was awarded a penalty kick. Chris Estrada converted the penalty kick and gave the Wolverines the victory.

Prailes praised the play of goalkeeper Michael Hyland, who saved 14 shots – including three from point-blank range. Hyland also stopped a penalty kick in the 58th minute.

Prailes said the match against South Division was physical and hard-fought.

“We showed great composure and patience, getting a couple nice goals on drives deep into South’s back line before dishing off the ball to the scorer,” Prailes said. “The Wolverines’ defense caused multiple offsides, played physical and made a couple really nice plays to prevent shots.”

Waterford led 2-0 at halftime on the strength of first-half goals from Ethan Hanrahan and DeGreef. Hanrahan added another goal in the second half.

“The Wolverines are playing very good soccer right now,” Prailes said. “We’re playing together as a team. It’s great improvement from the beginning of the season.”

