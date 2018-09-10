Paola C. Edstrom, 77, of Hales Corners passed away Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at her home. Paola was born on June 24, 1941, in Milan, Italy, to Raffaele and Cecilia (Ferretto) Giovanetti. She married Homer E. Edstrom on April 19, 1965. He preceded her in death in December of 1986. They lived and raised their family in Waterford. She was an avid antiques collector, specializing in antique dolls. Paola was an outstanding cook and enjoyed cooking for her family.

Paola is survived by her daughter, Catharine Edstrom of Silver Spring, Md.; and sons, Paul Edstrom of West Allis, and Charles Edstrom of Sturtevant. Additional survivors include her grandson, Alec; brothers, Ettore and Franco of Italy; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Homer, two brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Avenue, Hales Corners. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. A reception luncheon at Clifford’s Supper Club will follow Mass. A public burial in St. Thomas Cemetery on Hwy 20 in Waterford will take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Please meet at the cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Mary Catholic Faith Community.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

