Mary J. Kliebhan, 81, of Burlington, passed away Sept. 7, 2018 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. She was born Aug. 28, 1937, to John and Eleanor (nee Thill) Rauch in Oshkosh. She married John Kliebhan on July 27, 1961. They were married for 37 years before his death in 1998. Mary and John were longtime residents of Burlington and members of Immaculate Conception St. Mary Church in Burlington. Mary worked at Tobin Drugs in Burlington over 30 years. After retirement, she volunteered at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Frances (William) McCourt, Kristine (Paul) Chadwick, Caroline (Joseph) Kysely, and Jennifer (Jeffrey) BeBow; grandchildren, Johnathan and Dalton McCourt, Emily and David Chadwick, Josephine and Dylan Kysley, and Jenna, Jackson, and Jayden BeBow; sister, Bonnie Seifert; dear friend, Nancy Epping; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John; her siblings, Wesley Rauch and Jean (Cornell) Oberunner; and brother-in-law, LaMar Seifert.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 3 pm. Mary’s family will lay her to rest with John during private burial services at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation in Mary’s honor.

Well-wishers may visit www.Miller-Reesman.com.

