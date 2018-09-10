Robert H. Bryant Sr., 68, of Westfield, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 13, 1950, in Burlington, to Willard “Woody” and Mary (Cline) Bryant. He married Betty (Miller) Karcher on Nov. 22, 1988.

Bob is survived by his wife, Betty; five children, Robert Bryant Jr., Burlington, Rebecca (Jeff) Fabian, Burlington, Valerie (Bob Taylor) Wolf, Merrimac, Rachel (Mike) Fritsche, Montello and Amanda La Vigne, Portage; seven grandchildren, Allen, Katlin and Charles Hadlock, Dakota and Haley Bryant, Gage La Vigne and Sedonna Fritsche; and many other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Bryant; and his brother, Steve Bryant.

According to Bob’s wishes, no service will be held. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.

