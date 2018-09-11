Carol A. Bressan, 77, of Burlington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at her residence.

She was born in Springfield, Ill. on April 22, 1941, to Gino and Clarice (nee Bourgasser) Bressan. She was a lifelong resident of Springfield, where her career spanned from 1960 to 1970 working as a secretary for the State of Illinois Department of Mental Health. She then became an administrative secretary for the School Of Medicine Southern Illinois University from 1970 to 1973, assistant to the dean from 1973 to 1982, and assistant provost since 1982.

She presided on the Board of Directors ARC of the United States, Springfield, since 1981, first vice-president in 1987, and president since 1988. She was also a member of the Association of American Medical Colleges since 1975, the Harbinger Society and American Association University Administrators.

Carol was dedicated to the care of her disabled brother, Jim. She also enjoyed photography, reading and travel.

Carol is survived by her brother, Jim Bressan; sister, Sharon (Bill) Wiest; aunt, Lucille Duley; nieces and nephews, Paul Bressan, Karen Brenneman, Janet Hafner, Craig Bressan, Elaine Hilson, Scott Wiest, Ann Tetzlaff and Michael Wiest; sister-in-law, Barbara Bressan; and best friend for over 50 years, Rita Nafziger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Louis Bressan and nephew Bruce Bressan.

The family would like to thank her friends, Rita Nafziger and Nadine Bogusz for their care and compassion during this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

A sharing service for Carol will be held Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Friends and relatives may visit with family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2018. Interment will take place in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Ill. at a later date.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

