Donald Theodore Collins, 84, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2018 at Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

Don was born on July 19, 1934, to Samuel and Mabel (nee Hero) Collins in Milwaukee. He graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee. Don furthered his education by taking various courses in welding and small engine repair. Through his years, he worked at various companies, including American Bin and Conveyor and Rexnord. He retired from Rexnord as an AWS welding inspector.

In 1953, Don married Patricia (nee Sherman). They had four daughters, Pam (Bill) Dega, Chris Collins, Cindy Collins, and Kathy (Dwayne) Davis; eight grandchildren, George, Tana, Keri, Leah, Nicole, Chad, Sarina, and Jared, as well as ten great-grandchildren. Patricia passed away in 1969.

In 1981, Don married Judith Wiemer and they were together until his death. Don raised Judy’s two children, Bruce (Cindy) Kozelou and Barbara (belated Eric) Jobidon, as his own and had a very special bond with his two granddaughters Brooke Kozelou and Dominique Jobidon.

Don was known for his vibrant personality. He had a gift of gab. He could tell a good story and was a great listener. He loved life and enjoyed talking with everyone. He greatly enjoyed going to local festivals with their popcorn wagon and to various auctions where he chatted with many friends. He made everyone feel special and loved. His greatest passion was hunting and fishing, especially with his buddy Keith.

Don is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard Collins.

Don’s family wishes to thank the staff at St. Luke’s, Milwaukee and Zilber Hospice, for their exemplary professional and compassionate care.

Don’s family would like to invite those who knew Don to a Celebration of his Life on Saturday Sept. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. at English Settlement Church, 28215 Plank Rd, Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Don’s memory to: Aurora VNA Zilber Family Hospice 1155 N Honey Creek Pkwy, Wauwatosa, WI 53213.

His family loved him dearly and will never forget his strength, kindness and grace.

Integrity Funeral Services

is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

