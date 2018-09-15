Wolverines overpower Demons in 2nd half, Burlington suffers 1st loss

By Chris Bennett

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

The Southern Lakes Conference title is in plain sight for the Waterford Union High School football team.

The Wolverines scored 28 second-half points and beat Burlington 42-14 Friday in a SLC game at Waterford.

Waterford (4-1, 3-0 SLC) enters its Sept. 21 home game against Elkhorn as the SLC’s only undefeated team. The remaining teams on the Wolverines’ schedule – the Elks, Union Grove, Delavan-Darien and Westosha Central – have never defeated an Adam Bakken-coached team.

For Burlington, the game marked yet another tough loss to the Wolverines. Waterford ended Burlington’s season last year with a 28-27 victory in a WIAA Division 2 Level 1 playoff game at Waterford. The Demons last beat the Wolverines in 2014.

The Demons and Wolverines played to a 14-14 halftime time. Waterford used depth and physical play to its advantage in the second half.

“I was concerned with our ability to stop the run,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “Obviously, they ran the ball very well in the second half.”

Waterford’s Tanner Keller rushed for three touchdowns in the second half and finished with 196 yards on 22 carries. Dominic Miller rushed for 67 yards and a second-half touchdown.

“Our offensive line wore their defensive line down,” Bakken said. “We were able to move their defensive line, pretty much the entire second half, wherever we wanted.”

Wolverines quarterback Joe Schauer finished 7-for-11 for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Burlington’s standout wide receiver Nick Webley caught 10 balls for 98 yards and rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Demons quarterback Dalton Damon finished 21-of-32 for 238 yards and a touchdown.

