James R. Chittenden, 51, of Lake Geneva, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at his home in Lake Como.

James was born in Naperville, Ill. on Aug. 26, 1967, to Robert and Marianne (nee Scheunert) Chittenden. He spent his early life in Lisle, Ill. where he attended Lisle High School. He then attended College of DuPage for two years and Northern Illinois-Dekalb for one year.

James suffered from bi-polar mental illness and was unable to work. In high school he played on the football team. He belonged to NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) and AA. He also loved to fish and camp, and adored his three cats, Edwin, Gremlin and Oliver.

James is survived by his mother, Marianne Roenna; brother, David (Genny) Chittenden and half-brother, Russell Chittenden; uncle Fred (Sharon) Scheunert, cousin Lisa Scheunert, uncles Howie Chittenden and Dick Chittenden; and aunt Suzanne Jones, along with many Chittenden cousins, and Reilley cousins: Bob, Barb and John Reilley. He was preceded in death by his father; uncle Chris Scheunert; and Grandpa Reiny, Grandma Rita, and Grandma Chittenden.

The family would like to thank the Walworth County Community Service Program for their assistance during the past 10 years and Edward Vivio, Jacob Lipster and Dr. Ortell.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) or the American Heart Association.

Services for James will be held on Sept. 24, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Rochester Cemetery.

