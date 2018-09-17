Roger James Setterman Sr., 78, Kronenwetter, formerly of Burlington, died Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born July 8, 1940 in Butternut, to Joel and Myra (Smart) Setterman. On May 15, 1965, he married Rachel “Betty” Michalski in Milwaukee.

Roger was a veteran of the United States Airforce. For 42 years, he worked as a production planner for Packaging Corporation of America in Burlington, until his retirement. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Milwaukee Brewers fan and enjoyed watching horse racing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rachel “Betty” Setterman; three children, Roxanne (Stu) Olson and Roger Jr. (Sharon) Setterman, both of Burlington and Renee Berglund, Salem; six grandchildren, Ronnie (Kristen) Beasely, Ashley (Travis) Nolder, Aaron (Sydney) Berglund, Hannah and Austin Merkling; six great-grandchildren, Zaine, Emma, Jackson, Callie, Trip and Josie; his step-father, Norman Haegerl, Glidden; eight siblings, Eugene (Gloria) Setterman, Wausau, Myrna Hilgart, Park Falls, Barbara (Donald) Michalski, Chippewa Falls, Linda (Donald) Liebelt, Fifield, Susan (Michael) Schnautz, Butternut, Vicky (Clifford) Myszka, Athens, Michael “Butch” (Brenda) Setterman, Butternut and Deborah (Allen) Thimm, Glidden; one brother-in-law, Don Murphy; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carol Murphy; and one brother, Raymond Setterman.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, in Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post, No. 10, Wausau.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Hamied Rezazadeh and the staff at Aspirus Cancer Center and the staff of the Oncology Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the excellent care and support given to Roger during his illness.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

