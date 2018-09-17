He served community on City Council, School Board

After Norris “Jack” Berry graduated from Wilmot Union High School in 1945, he enlisted in the United States Army, and later moved to the City of Burlington to become a dedicated servant to the community.

For his efforts and steady involvement, Berry received induction into the Wilmot Hall of Fame Sept. 7, when he was enshrined alongside four other graduates of the school.

Berry joined Thomas Chlebos, 1966: Rachelle Poteracki, 1987; Luke Riegel, 1991; and John Van Slochteren, 1936 on the 2018 induction class.

They were introduced before the Sept. 7 Southern Lakes Conference matchup between the Panthers and visiting Waterford.

According to the school, candidates considered for induction are evaluated for their leadership, achievements, service to his/her community and service to his/her country.

The selection committee, which included other Hall of Fame members, made the decision in June.

With the U.S. Army, where Berry was a squad leader and corporal, he had a tour of service in Germany.

In Burlington, he served three terms as an alderman on the common council, including a stint as council president.

Berry, a member of the Burlington Rotary Club, once served as president of the organization and also oversaw 64 other clubs as a former district governor.

For his dedication, the Rotary Club presented him with the first annual presidential award for high level of service to the Rotary Club, which is now named after him.

He also garnered the Paul Harris Fellowship award.

Additionally, Berry presided over the inaugural Burlington ChocolateFest as the chairman of the committee.

Berry’s other community activities included president of the Burlington Parent-Teacher Association, member of the Burlington Area School District Board of Education, former captain of the Burlington Rescue Squad, president of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Berry is a retired member of the Milwaukee Tripoli Shrine Club and current member of the Burlington Lyceum Music Club.

Berry, meanwhile, stayed involved in veterans groups following his years of service, including membership to Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823.

For his military efforts, he became a Seven Service Seals award recipient.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments