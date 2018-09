Pick up a copy of the two latest editions of the Burlington Standard Press and show your support for the local teams by displaying the commemorative homecoming posters supporting the Catholic Central High School Hilltoppers and the Burlington High School Demons. The CCHS poster was included with the Sept. 13 edition of the Standard Press and the BHS poster will be included with the Sept. 20 edition. Go teams!

comments