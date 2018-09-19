It’s been nearly six months since the April election and talk of incorporation became a campaign issue in the race for an open seat on the Town of Burlington Board of Supervisors.

During the spring election cycle, Town Board candidate (now Supervisor) Barb Ruud, said incorporation should be considered as a means to stave off annexation to the City of Burlington and preserve the town’s rural character.

Since that time a group of residents, including Ruud, has been studying the feasibility of the township incorporating as a village.

Will it be cost-effective or beneficial for the township? What impact will it have on economic development for the entire Burlington area?

While the Town Board has taken no position on annexation, it is tentatively scheduled to hear the results of the group’s study at its meeting in October.

That is just one of the stories readers will find in this week's edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s Standard Press:

SPREADING SUNSHINE: Jennifer and Joe Greeter – owners of the sunflower field dubbed the ‘Happy Field’ by visitors this summer – decided to put some of the proceeds from the field back into the community last week. The Greeters, of the Town of Burlington, donated $1,000 to their municipality and another $1,200 to the Burlington Senior Center.

Jennifer and Joe Greeter – owners of the sunflower field dubbed the ‘Happy Field’ by visitors this summer – decided to put some of the proceeds from the field back into the community last week. The Greeters, of the Town of Burlington, donated $1,000 to their municipality and another $1,200 to the Burlington Senior Center. K9 CONNECTION : The City of Burlington Police Department, without a K9 handler for the second time in a little more than a year, found its man last week in officer Eric Willms. Willms, 26, who had been with the department since August 2016, looks forward to patrolling the city with Zander.

: The City of Burlington Police Department, without a K9 handler for the second time in a little more than a year, found its man last week in officer Eric Willms. Willms, 26, who had been with the department since August 2016, looks forward to patrolling the city with Zander. BAR BEATING : An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 7 for an East Troy man after he failed to appear in court a day earlier on charges that he beat a man at Lucky Mojo’s tavern in Burlington. Justin E. Muth, 28, was charged Aug. 15 in Racine County Circuit Court with substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

: An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 7 for an East Troy man after he failed to appear in court a day earlier on charges that he beat a man at Lucky Mojo’s tavern in Burlington. Justin E. Muth, 28, was charged Aug. 15 in Racine County Circuit Court with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. PUMPED FOR PUMPKINS : Pumpkins, apples and other fall staples have become big business for some local farmers, who pull out all the stops to celebrate the brief, but colorful season. Read all about it in this week’s Business Section.

: Pumpkins, apples and other fall staples have become big business for some local farmers, who pull out all the stops to celebrate the brief, but colorful season. Read all about it in this week’s Business Section. TOPPERS ON TRACK: Just one year after being forced to suspend the football program for a lack of participation, the Catholic Central High School football team is back to its winning ways. The Toppers enter homecoming week on the strength of a 27-12 win over St. Thomas More.

