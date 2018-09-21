Group could reveal some costs, options next month

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

A grassroots group of interested residents in the Town of Burlington has explored the feasibility of incorporating into a village since April and could reveal some answers in October, according to a town official.

“We are hoping to have it on the agenda for the October board meeting to give out everything we learned and then have a discussion,” supervisor Jeff Lang said at the Sept. 13 Town Board meeting.

Discussions began April 12, when dozens of residents approached the Town Board regarding possible incorporation, citing the need to protect the town’s borders and preserve its rural character.

Lang, meanwhile, said in a later phone interview the working group is far from proposing an action.

“This group is a bunch of citizens that are looking into what the costs and benefits would be, but nobody has proposed doing it”

The Town Board, which did not specifically endorse the working group, allowed the residents to conduct a fact-finding mission on whether incorporation brings any benefit to the township.

In order to propose incorporation, the group must answer several questions, including the tax impact, infrastructure and application fees with the state Department of Administration.

Additionally, the working group has sought feedback from other municipalities that have incorporated, and whether they have seen benefits or drawbacks to the decision.

“They have been asking questions, like what fees they charge, what the procedure is, what have other communities that have incorporated learned from the process and what they would do differently,” Lang said.

