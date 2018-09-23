By Chris Bennett

Correspondent (chrbenn6@gmail.com)

The Sept. 21 Southern Lakes Conference matchup between Elkhorn Area and Waterford Union high schools lacked the feeling of raucous, innocent fun associated with the bright lights of football on a fall Friday night.

The contest played out with the recent injury to the Elks’ Michael Lois fresh in everyone’s mind.

Waterford defeated the Elks 42-7. With the victory the Wolverines are eligible for the WIAA Division 2 playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Waterford is ranked 10th in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Football Coaches Association state poll.

Elkhorn needs two more victories in SLC play to advance to the Division 3 playoffs. The Elks last advanced to the playoffs in 2014.

Waterford (5-1, 4-0 SLC) plays an SLC game Friday against Westosha Central (0-6, 0-4 SLC) at Paddock Lake. The Elks (2-4, 2-2 SLC) play a SLC game Friday at Union Grove (3-3, 2-2 SLC).

Lois is a junior defensive end for the Elks who suffered a neck injury Sept. 16 while jumping into a pool. Lois broke three vertebrae in his neck.

News of the injury spread quick through the Elkhorn community.

Staff at The Elkhorn Independent and Southern Lakes Newspapers – the Independent’s parent company – knew of the injury soon after it happened.

Staff at The Independent and SLN did not immediately report on Lois’ injury out of respect for the family and in accordance with their wishes.